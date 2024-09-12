The winners of the Golden Dzyga-2024 Film Awards have been announced: who received the awards
Kyiv • UNN
The winners of the Golden Jig 2024 national film award have been announced. The film 20 Days in Mariupol won the awards for Best Film and Best Documentary, and La Palisade was recognized in six nominations.
In total, the Golden Dzyga Film Awards were presented in 22 nominations.
The winners of the Golden Dzyga were:
- Best Film - 20 Days in Mariupol, directed by Mstyslav Chernov
- Best Documentary - 20 Days in Mariupol, directed by Mstyslav Chernov
- Best Short Feature Film (Yuri Minzyanov Award) - Zhyva (Alive), dir. Valentyn Vasyanovych, Volodymyr Yatsenko, Anna Yatsenko
- Best short documentary - Chernobyl 22, dir. Lyuba Knorozok
- Best Animated Film - Mariupol. One Hundred Nights, dir. Andriy Palatnyi, dir. by Sofia Melnyk
- Best series - The Carrier, dir. Yevhen Tunik, Anastasia Bataieva-Dokalenko, Liudmyla Semchuk, Kateryna Shevelyuk, dir
- Best Director (Yuriy Ilyenko Award) - Philip Sotnychenko, La Palisade
- Best music - Alla Zahaykevych, Oleksandr Chornyi, Dovbush
- Best Cinematography - Sergiy Mikhalchuk, Dovbush
- Best Actor - Novruz Pashayev, “La Palisade”
- Best Actress - Anastasia Karpenko, How is Katya
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Oleksiy Hnatkovsky, Dovbush
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Olena Mamchur, La Palisade
- The best work of the production designer - Yuriy Hryhorovych, Oleksandra Drobot, Dovbush
- Best Screenplay - Philip Sotnychenko, “La Palisade”
- Best Makeup - Iryna Solodovska, Dovbush
- Best Costume Design - Gala Otenko, Maria Kero, Dovbush
- Best sound - Sergey Avdeev, La Palisade
- Best Editing - Philip Sotnychenko, La Palisade
- Best Special Effects - Oleksiy Kudyma, La Palisade
- Best Song - “Turtle Aha” from the movie “La Palisade”, music and lyrics by Hanna Chubach
- Award for contribution to the development of Ukrainian cinema - Serhiy Trimbach.
