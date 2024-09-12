The winners of the Golden Dzyga-2024 Film Awards have been announced: who received the awards

The ceremony of awarding the eighth Golden Dzyga National Film Awards has ended. The film “20 Days in Mariupol” received awards for best film and best documentary, and “La Palisiada” was recognized in six nominations. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Film Academy.

In total, the Golden Dzyga Film Awards were presented in 22 nominations.

The winners of the Golden Dzyga were:

Best Film - 20 Days in Mariupol, directed by Mstyslav Chernov

Best Documentary - 20 Days in Mariupol, directed by Mstyslav Chernov

Best Short Feature Film (Yuri Minzyanov Award) - Zhyva (Alive), dir. Valentyn Vasyanovych, Volodymyr Yatsenko, Anna Yatsenko

Best short documentary - Chernobyl 22, dir. Lyuba Knorozok

Best Animated Film - Mariupol. One Hundred Nights, dir. Andriy Palatnyi, dir. by Sofia Melnyk

Best series - The Carrier, dir. Yevhen Tunik, Anastasia Bataieva-Dokalenko, Liudmyla Semchuk, Kateryna Shevelyuk, dir

Best Director (Yuriy Ilyenko Award) - Philip Sotnychenko, La Palisade

Best music - Alla Zahaykevych, Oleksandr Chornyi, Dovbush

Best Cinematography - Sergiy Mikhalchuk, Dovbush

Best Actor - Novruz Pashayev, “La Palisade”

Best Actress - Anastasia Karpenko, How is Katya

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Oleksiy Hnatkovsky, Dovbush

Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Olena Mamchur, La Palisade

The best work of the production designer - Yuriy Hryhorovych, Oleksandra Drobot, Dovbush

Best Screenplay - Philip Sotnychenko, “La Palisade”

Best Makeup - Iryna Solodovska, Dovbush

Best Costume Design - Gala Otenko, Maria Kero, Dovbush

Best sound - Sergey Avdeev, La Palisade

Best Editing - Philip Sotnychenko, La Palisade

Best Special Effects - Oleksiy Kudyma, La Palisade

Best Song - “Turtle Aha” from the movie “La Palisade”, music and lyrics by Hanna Chubach

Award for contribution to the development of Ukrainian cinema - Serhiy Trimbach.

