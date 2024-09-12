The winners of the Golden Dzyga-2024 Film Awards have been announced: who received the awards

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115656 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118209 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192573 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150474 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151100 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142144 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195343 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112353 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184450 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104994 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 50833 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 77552 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 73788 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 48210 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 54849 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192573 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195343 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184450 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211406 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199733 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148495 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147848 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152036 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143038 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159513 views
The winners of the Golden Dzyga-2024 Film Awards have been announced: who received the awards

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12261 views

The winners of the Golden Jig 2024 national film award have been announced. The film 20 Days in Mariupol won the awards for Best Film and Best Documentary, and La Palisade was recognized in six nominations.

The ceremony of awarding the eighth Golden Dzyga National Film Awards has ended. The film “20 Days in Mariupol” received awards for best film and best documentary, and “La Palisiada” was recognized in six nominations. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Film Academy

In total, the Golden Dzyga Film Awards were presented in 22 nominations.

The winners of the Golden Dzyga were:

  • Best Film - 20 Days in Mariupol, directed by Mstyslav Chernov
  • Best Documentary - 20 Days in Mariupol, directed by Mstyslav Chernov
  • Best Short Feature Film (Yuri Minzyanov Award) - Zhyva (Alive), dir. Valentyn Vasyanovych, Volodymyr Yatsenko, Anna Yatsenko
  • Best short documentary - Chernobyl 22, dir. Lyuba Knorozok
  • Best Animated Film - Mariupol. One Hundred Nights, dir. Andriy Palatnyi, dir. by Sofia Melnyk
  • Best series - The Carrier, dir. Yevhen Tunik, Anastasia Bataieva-Dokalenko, Liudmyla Semchuk, Kateryna Shevelyuk, dir
  • Best Director (Yuriy Ilyenko Award) - Philip Sotnychenko, La Palisade
  • Best music - Alla Zahaykevych, Oleksandr Chornyi, Dovbush
  • Best Cinematography - Sergiy Mikhalchuk, Dovbush
  • Best Actor - Novruz Pashayev, “La Palisade”
  • Best Actress - Anastasia Karpenko, How is Katya
  • Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Oleksiy Hnatkovsky, Dovbush
  • Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Olena Mamchur, La Palisade
  • The best work of the production designer - Yuriy Hryhorovych, Oleksandra Drobot, Dovbush
  • Best Screenplay - Philip Sotnychenko, “La Palisade”
  • Best Makeup - Iryna Solodovska, Dovbush
  • Best Costume Design - Gala Otenko, Maria Kero, Dovbush
  • Best sound - Sergey Avdeev, La Palisade
  • Best Editing - Philip Sotnychenko, La Palisade
  • Best Special Effects - Oleksiy Kudyma, La Palisade
  • Best Song - “Turtle Aha” from the movie “La Palisade”, music and lyrics by Hanna Chubach
  • Award for contribution to the development of Ukrainian cinema - Serhiy Trimbach.

Ukraine disappointed by TIFF's statement not to cancel screening of “Russians at War” film that whitewashes invaders12.09.24, 15:10 • 13219 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCulture

