The White House has not yet confirmed whether Biden will attend the Peace Summit

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 44165 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101186 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144421 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148983 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244555 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172948 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164451 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148171 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222567 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113004 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 78951 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110744 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 38605 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 51748 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 88503 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244566 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222572 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208905 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234810 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221785 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 44210 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 26384 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 31477 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110744 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112630 views
The White House has not yet confirmed whether Biden will attend the Peace Summit

The White House has not yet confirmed whether Biden will attend the Peace Summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18901 views

The US President's participation in next month's Peace Summit in Switzerland remains uncertain, as the White House has not confirmed whether he will be the only G7 leader to skip the event.

The participation of US President Joe Biden in the Peace Summit in Ukraine, which will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16, remains uncertain, as the White House has not yet confirmed whether he will attend the event. The comment was made by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during a briefing on May 22, UNN reports.

Details

"I don't have any announcements on that today," Sullivan said in response to a question about whether the US president would attend next month's Peace Summit in Switzerland, as he would be the only G7 leader not to accept the invitation.

"What I will say is that I have been personally involved in the preparations for this summit, as have others in our government, and, you know, we have been a key player in helping to advance a vision of peace that includes Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and the principles of the UN Charter. [But I can't make any statements today about the president's trip," Sullivan said.

Switzerland will host the Peace Summit in Ukraine on June 15-16: the invitees and the purpose of the conference02.05.24, 13:24 • 22877 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
switzerlandSwitzerland
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising