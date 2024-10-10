The White House does not confirm Trump's calls to Putin after the presidency, but the information is worrisome

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
The White House does not confirm Trump's calls to Putin after the presidency, but the information is worrisome

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12688 views

The White House cannot confirm the calls between Trump and Putin after the end of the presidency, as described in Bob Woodward's book. This information raises concerns about Ukraine.

The White House cannot confirm "any of the calls" between former President Donald Trump and dictator Vladimir Putin, as described in Bob Woodward's new book, War. However, the information raises concerns in the context of Ukraine. This was stated by the White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre during a briefing on October 9, UNN reports with reference to Voice of America. 

"We are not aware of these calls, I cannot confirm any of these calls," said Karine Jean-Pierre. However, she added:

"But if this is true, do we care? Yes, we do. We have serious concerns... especially since we know that the former president lobbied against increasing assistance to Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.

Context

The New York Times  writes that the book in question "revives questions about Trump's ties to Putin".  Its author, journalist Bob Woodward, says that  Trump has spoken to Putin seven times since leaving the US presidency.

"Former presidents often communicate with foreign leaders, but it would be highly unusual for someone to communicate with a clear adversary of the United States on the opposite side of a war without clearing it with the White House or the State Department," the NYT article says.

Trump's campaign rejected the information from Woodward's book, using insults in a statement against the author, who was called a "complete scoundrel" who is "slow, sluggish, incompetent and generally boring person with no personality.

Kremlin denies phone contacts between Putin and Trump09.10.24, 18:44 • 17326 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
ukraineUkraine

