The week will be intense: horoscope for all signs of the Zodiac for February 12 - 18

The location of the planets portends that the current week, from February 12 to 18, will be very busy and intense. Especially for readers UNN professional astrologer Xenia Bazilenko told what to expect representatives of each of the signs of the Zodiac.

An astrologer predicts that this week could be one of the toughest of the year.

Planets such as Mars, Venus and Pluto are conjunct. There was a similar conjunction in late February, early March 2022 in Capricorn. This week the conjunction will repeat in Aquarius, which can bring turmoil, revolutionary sentiments, and a desire to overthrow the government. On February 12 and 13, Mars will be in exact conjunction with Pluto, which will increase the overall tension in the world and bring an escalation of military events. By the end of the week Venus will be in exact conjunction with Pluto. Our personal relationships may suffer due to great passions and jealousy. It will be necessary to remain calm, show concern for loved ones to keep the relationship intact.

With this position of the planets, Valentine's Day will be a true test of true love and the strength of relationships. Scandals and strife can erupt on the spot, especially for those couples who are not ready for a long and harmonious life together.

All through the second half of the week, Mercury will make hard aspects to Uranus and Jupiter. This suggests that it will be very difficult to negotiate, especially at a high political level. We may not be able to hear each other. Therefore, you should try to avoid any conflict situations as much as possible this week and find common ground with your surroundings. Also, this is a period of increased accident rate. Be careful on the roads

- Ksenia Basilenko told.

According to the astrologer, Ukraine is also affected by the transit conjunction of Mars, Pluto and Venus. It may portend mistakes in the actions of the country's leadership. The astrologer notes that during this period we especially need to keep unity, be rational and remain calm.

Be aware of what is happening and adhere to safety rules as much as possible - Basilenko says.

ARIES

This week will be overly active and very stressful for you. The projects you have started will have to be stopped due to controversial issues or financial difficulties. Avoid any investments and large purchases. Try to avoid difficult situations at the moment, spend more time on yourself and your inner world.

TAURUS

This week will bring you a lot of tension, especially mental tension. Too many thoughts, it will be difficult to concentrate, also there is danger on the roads. Try not to get into conflict with your management, do not rush to realize all goals at once. Rely on your associates and on the support of friends. Try to remain as calm and friendly as possible.

TWINS

This week will bring you a lot of hustle and bustle. If you have a long journey planned, it is better to postpone the trip. You will also feel a lot of pressure in your studies, there may be difficulties in passing exams and you may have to defend your own authority. This week maximize your diplomacy and negotiate with others. Write plans for the future and think things through.

RAKI

This week can bring a lot of unusual situations and turn everything upside down. Therefore, this week refuse from any risks and from rash decisions, especially from loans and investments. It is best if you travel more at this point, take time to study psychology, sports, walks and good sleep. Do not jump to conclusions.

LIONS

This week you may have large and sharp conflict situations, especially with your business partners or spouses. These conflicts can be quite protracted and can even lead to the breakup of relationships, so avoid them as much as possible. Include all your diplomacy, try to come to an agreement with everyone. Then you will be at an advantage. Devote more time to sports, your own development and then this week will be quite pleasant for you.

GIRLS

This week will bring you a lot of stress and a lot of small things to do. Do not overload yourself, otherwise it will immediately affect your health. You should also postpone long-distance trips and traveling. Be careful on the roads. Lean on your family and friends. In any controversial professional matters, you should seek help from specialists.

SPRING

This week can be fraught with intense emotions in love relationships. You should treat your loved ones with care and attention. Refuse all new acquaintances and dates. Acute situations may also create you with your own children.

You may experience quite a big crisis in creativity. Therefore, at the moment you should be more engaged in your work and your own development. Think about your plans for the future.

SCORPIONS

This week will bring you a lot of domestic chores and there may be quite complicated conflict situations with your relatives, marriage partner. Or you may be worried about them. There may be breakdowns in the house that require urgent repairs. Try to avoid scandals, take better vacations, spend more time with your children, make gifts and take care of your loved ones.

SAGITTARIANS

This week will bring you a lot of hustle and bustle, different meetings and trips. But, be very careful not to get caught up in any major scandalous stories right now. Especially if you are working with the information field. Think things through carefully before you speak or write. Be extremely careful on the roads. Refuse to buy or sell a car, also keep an eye on your health. Take more rest and spend more time with your family.

CAPRICORNS

This week you need to take financial matters very seriously - in this area you can make colossal mistakes and miscalculations, so refuse to make large purchases and investments.

Also in the love sphere you may have quite large conflicts. Avoid dating, give more warmth and care to your neighbors. Try to pay maximum attention to self-development.

AQUARIANS

This is one of the most challenging weeks of the year for you. This is when things can turn upside down for you and a lot will depend on your decisions. Keep your rebellious attitude down, don't go against everything. Now you need to keep your common sense, do not rush, try to negotiate with yourself and your environment. Spend this period of time as calmly as possible. It is good for you to engage in your own inner world now. Use creativity, yoga, meditation.

FISH

This will be a very stressful week for you. You may be overcome by conflicting emotions and anxiety. To avoid this, take care of yourself. Take more rest, do yoga, meditation. Try not to look for someone to blame, but to do a specific thing and work for a good result. Be careful on the roads, avoid direct conflicts.