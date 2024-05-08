The Verkhovna Rada will finalize the draft law on funded pensions
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will finalize a draft law on the introduction of a funded pension system to provide additional pension savings for Ukrainian citizens.
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will finalize the draft law on funded pensions (No. 9212). This was reported by the Committee on Social Policy, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that the support of the deputy corps for the transformation of pension provision for Ukrainian citizens by creating a system of additional pension savings is increasing.
All of us, in all parties, have said that we need to change the pension system. We realize that this is a very complex issue. But if we do not move, we will not do anything
Galyna Tretiakova, co-author of the draft law and Chair of the Committee, argued the importance of introducing a funded pension system in Ukraine.
We need to be well aware that we have 10.2 million pensioners, while there are 32 or 35 million citizens living in Ukraine. And the solidarity system is not able to withstand such a load
For reference
On April 26, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans' Rights decided to recommend that the Parliament include in the agenda of the session and adopt as a basis the draft law on funded pension provision for the register. №9212.
