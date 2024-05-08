The Verkhovna Rada will finalize the draft law on funded pensions

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will finalize the draft law on funded pensions (No. 9212). This was reported by the Committee on Social Policy, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the support of the deputy corps for the transformation of pension provision for Ukrainian citizens by creating a system of additional pension savings is increasing.

All of us, in all parties, have said that we need to change the pension system. We realize that this is a very complex issue. But if we do not move, we will not do anything