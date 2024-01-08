The Verkhovna Rada Anti-Corruption Committee explains what is wrong with the draft law on mobilization

The current version of the draft law on mobilization has a number of issues. Many of the proposed provisions in the document may lead to corruption fraud. What is wrong with the draft law No. 10378 was explained by Anastasia Radina, the Head of the Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The Committee did identify a number of problematic provisions that could lead to corruption risks. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense agreed with the comments made. Together with the relevant committee, the Committee on National Health and other colleagues, we are already working on changing procedures and approaches. - Radina wrote.

Radina emphasized that the committee's decision does not mean that the committee members are against improving the mobilization procedure.

"Mobilization should be fair, predictable, and without corruption loopholes," Radina emphasized.

The head of the Verkhovna Rada's Anti-Corruption Committee has released a preliminary list of what needs to be improved in the draft law to avoid corruption risks:

1. Refuse to impose on local governments the obligation to "ensure the arrival" of persons liable for military service at the military registration and enlistment office. Local governments can provide transportation, but cannot use coercion. Instead, the obligation to ensure arrival without specifying the manner in which this should be done may give rise to arbitrariness.

2. Clearly define the terms and conditions under which the TCC may initiate the inclusion of persons liable for military service in the register of debtors with further restrictions on the disposal of property, etc. The head of the TCC should not be able to enter someone into the register the day after their non-arrival (since non-arrival is possible for valid reasons), and to "ignore" someone for months. Restriction of rights may occur after a person is held liable for violation of the obligation to appear on call.

3. To remove the right of district (city) commissions for military service, as well as higher-level commissions, to grant citizens deferrals from basic military service (not to be confused with mobilization) at their own discretion.

There are many more issues in the draft law that need to be carefully finalized. First and foremost, it is about overcoming corruption in the MEC and the MSEC. Procedures for confirming other circumstances that serve as grounds for deferral from mobilization also need to be finalized. - Radina noted.

The detailed conclusion of the anti-corruption expertise to the draft law on mobilization will be published on the VRU website later.

