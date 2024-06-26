ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
The Vadym Stolar Foundation is preparing the third grant program for UAH 1 million and studying the key needs of the military

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13196 views

The Vadym Stolar Foundation is preparing a third grant program for UAH 1 million and is studying the key needs of the military.

The Vadym Stolar Foundation is preparing the third grant program for UAH 1 million and studying the key needs of the military

After the successful implementation of two programs "grant for an important cause", the Vadim Stolar Foundation is working on a third. To understand the most pressing needs, the organizers conduct a second survey on priority areas of funding for the military and invite all interested organizations to take part in it.

It should be noted that the general goal of the foundation's grant initiative was initially defined as social support for military and civilian citizens affected by the war. The first program concerned the physical rehabilitation of war victims. The second focused on the direction of psychoemotional recovery of Ukrainians. Each time, the winners of the competition received funding for the submitted projects totaling UAH 1 million.

However, during the preparation of the third program and the preliminary survey on funding directions, the Fund received many applications related to direct assistance to defenders. Therefore, it was decided to conduct an additional survey to determine the key needs in this area for today.

"We strive to identify the main current requests of the military today and use the funds as efficiently as possible. This can be the production of drones or training of their pilots, the manufacture of military clothing or equipment, takmed courses or specialized training for Special Forces, etc.," explained Natalia Prikhodko, a volunteer of the foundation.

"As long as the war continues, helping the military will be a priority of our foundation. From the very beginning of the large-scale Russian invasion, we have been systematically supporting our defenders within the framework of the era for the Armed Forces of Ukraine Project. And now we have decided to further expand this assistance through cooperation with other organizations within the framework of our grant program," said Vadim Stolar, founder of the foundation.

Proposals from organizations registered in accordance with the law of Ukraine "on public associations" or in accordance with the law of Ukraine "on charitable activities and charitable organizations" and included in the Register of non-profit organizations will be accepted for participation in the program.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland
