The usual partners of the stars: Lana Del Rey and more

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The usual partners of the stars: Lana Del Rey and more

Kyiv • UNN

 • 123237 views

Lana Del Rey married a swamp guide, joining other celebrities who have chosen partners outside the world of fame. Dolly Parton, Taylor Lautner and other stars also have spouses from ordinary professions.

The usual partners of the stars: Lana Del Rey and more

Lana Del Rey, the pop star and songwriter who recently married a swamp guide, is not the only celebrity who has chosen people far removed from the world of wealth and fame as life partners.

Writes UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Lana Del Rey

Pop diva Lana Del Rey has officially legalized her relationship with her boyfriend, Louisiana swamp guide Jeremy Danfre. Del Rey, 39, and Danfre, 49, filed for marriage on Friday at the Lafourche Parish Court Clerk's Office in Thibodaux, Louisiana, the Associated Press reports.  The ceremony took place on September 26 and was performed by Pastor Judah Smith, known as Justin Bieber's spiritual advisor. The couple exchanged vows in Des Allemands, Louisiana, where Danfre works as a captain on swamp tours. 

According to The A.P., rumors of their wedding were actively discussed on social media after photos from the ceremony flooded the Internet. Although it is not known exactly when they started dating, photos from 2019 show Del Rey on one of Danfre's sailing tours.

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, who used to work as an asphalt paving contractor, always remained out of the public eye, even after Parton became famous. The two got married in 1966 in Georgia, and only the singer's mother attended the ceremony. At the time of the wedding, Parton was 18 years old and Dean was 21.

They had met two years earlier in a laundry room in Nashville. The singer recalls that she was amazed at how carefully Dean communicated with her, looking directly into her eyes.  they have been married for almost 60 years.

Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner met Taylor Dome, a registered nurse, during a game night organized by his sister. The couple married in 2022, becoming Taylor and Taylor Lautner (also jokingly referred to as “The Taylors”).

Taylor Dome currently hosts a podcast about mental health called “The Squeeze,” in which Taylor Lautner occasionally participates.

Elizabeth Taylor

In 1991, actress Elizabeth Taylor married construction worker Larry Fortensky at Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in Santa Ynez, California. At the ceremony , the celebrity guests mingled among giraffes, zebras and llamas.  Taylor met Fortensky in 1988 at the Betty Ford Clinic, where both were being treated for drug addiction.

Their marriage lasted five years, after which the couple divorced. It was Fortensky's third divorce and Taylor's eighth, and she vowed never to marry again.

Matt Damon

Matt Damon met his wife Luciana Barroso in a bar reminiscent of a scene from the movie “Good Will Hunting.”  In 2003, while filming the comedy “Stuck on You” in Miami, Damon and his crew went to a bar in South Beach where Barroso worked as a bartender.

According to him, he saw her from across the room and wanted to talk to her, but she hid behind the bar because of the crowd of fans.  Then she put Damon to work, and he helped prepare drinks using skills he had learned in previous jobs. They married in 2005 in a private ceremony in New York City.

Wanda Sykes

In an interview with The Guardian in 2018, Wanda Sykes recalled the first time she saw Alex Nedbalska on a ferry to Fire Island. Sykes said she felt a strong inner call, as if she had heard it: “Wow, Wanda, this is what you need.”  The next day, her friend introduced them.

Nedbalska, a businesswoman from France who sold granite countertops, met Sykes when she was remodeling her kitchen. They married in 2008, and shortly thereafter Sykes publicly supported same-sex marriage at a rally in Las Vegas.

Recall 

Famous for her role in Sex and the City, actress Sarah Jessica Parker was photographed with a book of memoirs by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.  

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

CultureUNN Lite
The New York Times
New York City
