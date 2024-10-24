The usual partners of the stars: Lana Del Rey and more
Lana Del Rey married a swamp guide, joining other celebrities who have chosen partners outside the world of fame. Dolly Parton, Taylor Lautner and other stars also have spouses from ordinary professions.
Lana Del Rey, the pop star and songwriter who recently married a swamp guide, is not the only celebrity who has chosen people far removed from the world of wealth and fame as life partners.
Lana Del Rey
Pop diva Lana Del Rey has officially legalized her relationship with her boyfriend, Louisiana swamp guide Jeremy Danfre. Del Rey, 39, and Danfre, 49, filed for marriage on Friday at the Lafourche Parish Court Clerk's Office in Thibodaux, Louisiana, the Associated Press reports. The ceremony took place on September 26 and was performed by Pastor Judah Smith, known as Justin Bieber's spiritual advisor. The couple exchanged vows in Des Allemands, Louisiana, where Danfre works as a captain on swamp tours.
According to The A.P., rumors of their wedding were actively discussed on social media after photos from the ceremony flooded the Internet. Although it is not known exactly when they started dating, photos from 2019 show Del Rey on one of Danfre's sailing tours.
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, who used to work as an asphalt paving contractor, always remained out of the public eye, even after Parton became famous. The two got married in 1966 in Georgia, and only the singer's mother attended the ceremony. At the time of the wedding, Parton was 18 years old and Dean was 21.
They had met two years earlier in a laundry room in Nashville. The singer recalls that she was amazed at how carefully Dean communicated with her, looking directly into her eyes. they have been married for almost 60 years.
Taylor Lautner
Taylor Lautner met Taylor Dome, a registered nurse, during a game night organized by his sister. The couple married in 2022, becoming Taylor and Taylor Lautner (also jokingly referred to as “The Taylors”).
Taylor Dome currently hosts a podcast about mental health called “The Squeeze,” in which Taylor Lautner occasionally participates.
Elizabeth Taylor
In 1991, actress Elizabeth Taylor married construction worker Larry Fortensky at Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in Santa Ynez, California. At the ceremony , the celebrity guests mingled among giraffes, zebras and llamas. Taylor met Fortensky in 1988 at the Betty Ford Clinic, where both were being treated for drug addiction.
Their marriage lasted five years, after which the couple divorced. It was Fortensky's third divorce and Taylor's eighth, and she vowed never to marry again.
Matt Damon
Matt Damon met his wife Luciana Barroso in a bar reminiscent of a scene from the movie “Good Will Hunting.” In 2003, while filming the comedy “Stuck on You” in Miami, Damon and his crew went to a bar in South Beach where Barroso worked as a bartender.
According to him, he saw her from across the room and wanted to talk to her, but she hid behind the bar because of the crowd of fans. Then she put Damon to work, and he helped prepare drinks using skills he had learned in previous jobs. They married in 2005 in a private ceremony in New York City.
Wanda Sykes
In an interview with The Guardian in 2018, Wanda Sykes recalled the first time she saw Alex Nedbalska on a ferry to Fire Island. Sykes said she felt a strong inner call, as if she had heard it: “Wow, Wanda, this is what you need.” The next day, her friend introduced them.
Nedbalska, a businesswoman from France who sold granite countertops, met Sykes when she was remodeling her kitchen. They married in 2008, and shortly thereafter Sykes publicly supported same-sex marriage at a rally in Las Vegas.
