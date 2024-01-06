ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The US will soon be unable to supply missiles to Ukraine's Patriot system - media

The US will soon be unable to supply missiles to Ukraine's Patriot system - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102410 views

The United States warns that it may stop supplying Ukraine with missiles for the Patriot missile defense system due to the high cost.

The White House and the Pentagon have warned that the United States will soon be unable to supply missiles to Ukraine's Patriot batteries. This was reported by the New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, White House and Pentagon officials have warned that the United States will soon be unable to maintain Ukraine's Patriot batteries with interceptor missiles, which can cost between $2 million and $4 million each.

Recall

The first Patriot systems arrived in Ukraine in April last year.

In mid-December 2023, Germany handed over the second Patriot air defense missile system to Ukraine, as well as additional military assistance, including vehicles, artillery ammunition, demining drones, etc.

Thanks to Patriot systems, Dagger missiles were shot down in May and December 2023.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarNews of the World

