The US military shoots down a missile in the Red Sea fired from Yemen

On Sunday, US fighter jets shot down an anti-ship cruise missile fired at a US Navy destroyer from Houthi-controlled Yemen. This was reported by CNN with reference to the US military, UNN reports.

Details

The missile was fired toward the USS Laboon destroyer, which was operating in the southern part of the Red Sea, the US Central Command said. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

Last week's US and UK strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen marked a significant backlash after the Biden administration and its allies warned the Iranian-backed militant group that it would face the consequences of its attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

The situation in Yemen is a key focal point for fears that the war between Israel and Hamas will expand in the Middle East, involving Iranian proxy groups such as the Houthis and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

