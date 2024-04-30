The US is considering a ban on imports of Russian enriched uranium

Washington is considering a ban on imports of enriched uranium from Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The White House could use executive authority to implement the ban. However, both administration officials and nuclear industry representatives still want the ban to be implemented through a bill approved by the House, as it is more difficult to repeal.

Bloomberg's sources explain that officials from the White House National Security Council, the Department of Energy, and other agencies are currently negotiating a ban on imports of enriched Russian uranium. However, no decision has been made yet.

Addendum

According to the newspaper, according to the Department of Energy , Russia supplied almost a quarter of the enriched uranium used to fuel the US fleet of more than 90 commercial reactors, making it the first foreign supplier.

These sales bring Moscow an estimated $1 billion a year, and the White House has said that dependence on Russian uranium sources "poses a risk to the U.S. economy.

