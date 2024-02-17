The United States will transfer half a million dollars from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. The funds will go through Estonia

The United States will transfer half a million dollars from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine via Estonia. This was stated by the Deputy US Attorney General of Monaco, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

It should be noted that this is the first transfer of Russian confiscated assets through a third country.

Along with the confiscation of the money, the US charged six people with export control violations and money laundering. The agreement states that Estonia will use the confiscated money to launch a project to assess the damage caused by Russian aggression to Ukraine's energy system, the publication adds.

