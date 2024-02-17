The United States will transfer half a million dollars from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. The funds will go through Estonia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111670 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154292 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157917 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254276 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174951 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166052 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148437 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228029 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 44610 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 27154 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 32096 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 38100 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 35454 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254281 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228030 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213863 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239504 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226113 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101453 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71909 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78446 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113676 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114539 views
The United States will transfer half a million dollars from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. The funds will go through Estonia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29583 views

The United States will transfer half a million dollars of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine via Estonia, the first such transfer through a third country.

The United States will transfer half a million dollars from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine via Estonia. This was stated by the Deputy US Attorney General of Monaco, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

It should be noted that this is the first transfer of Russian confiscated assets through a third country.

Estonian Prime Minister calls for the transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine30.01.24, 15:05 • 78513 views

Along with the confiscation of the money, the US charged six people with export control violations and money laundering. The agreement states that Estonia will use the confiscated money to launch a project to assess the damage caused by Russian aggression to Ukraine's energy system, the publication adds.

Everything should be confiscated and work to protect against terror: Zelensky on frozen assets of Russia07.02.24, 22:10 • 32760 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

