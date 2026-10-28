The United States carried out a new strike on a boat in the Pacific Ocean, killing five people

The U.S. military carried out another strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean that Washington claims was used to smuggle drugs. Five people were killed in the attack. This was reported by Finnish broadcaster Yle, writes UNN.

Details

The U.S. military announced the operation on Tuesday, October 27. According to them, the vessel that was attacked was involved in the illegal transportation of drugs.

At the same time, the U.S. military command did not release evidence that narcotics were actually on board the destroyed boat.

The death toll from U.S. attacks has reached 240

The strike was part of a large-scale campaign by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration against suspected drug traffickers in Latin America.

The U.S. military began such operations in September 2025. Since then, at least 240 people have been killed in strikes on boats that Washington links to drug trafficking.

The Trump administration calls the targets of the operations so-called "narco-terrorists," but evidence of the crews' involvement in drug trafficking is not always made public.

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