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The UK's first smart screwdriver with artificial intelligence, which selects the attachments itself, has been created

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

The screwdriver identifies screws with a camera, illuminates the required bit from among 52, and adjusts the torque. Deliveries will begin in April 2027.

The UK's first smart screwdriver with artificial intelligence, which selects the attachments itself, has been created

In the United Kingdom, an AI-powered smart screwdriver capable of independently recognizing screws and advising the user which bit to use has been unveiled. The first deliveries of the innovative tool are scheduled for April 2027, UNN reports.

Details

The device’s key feature is a built-in camera that analyzes the shape of the screw head and determines the appropriate bit type. This means users do not have to spend time selecting bits themselves.

The screwdriver comes with a special case containing 52 bits. After recognizing the screw, the system automatically illuminates the required bit, helping users quickly find it among the others.

Artificial intelligence will protect screws from damage

Another feature of the smart screwdriver is automatic torque adjustment. The device independently controls the force applied during tightening to prevent damage to the threads.

The technology is expected to be useful both for professional tradespeople and for home use, particularly when working with small or delicate parts.

The first deliveries of the device are scheduled for April 2027. The price of the tool has not yet been announced.

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Stepan Haftko

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