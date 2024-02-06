The Ukrainian military is strengthening the defense of the northern border: Nayev tells about the state of work

Over the past week, more than 3,500 anti-tank mines were laid and 5,000 trenches dug near the border with Russia in the north. Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spoke about the results of the work on establishing defensive borders, UNN reports.

Details

According to Nayev, work is underway daily in the Northern Operational Zone to equip the defensive lines and mine the area.

This is the responsibility of the Defense Forces and the regional military administrations. The Armed Forces equip field fortifications, while the Regional Military Authorities equip concrete structures and perform other tasks.

All this is done to strengthen our defense capabilities.

It is worth noting that all the borders are prepared for the personnel present. Preparations are also underway for future forces that will arrive in the event of a growing threat, and field fortifications are being converted into long-term ones using concrete - Nayev said.

Reportedly, over 3.5 thousand anti-tank mines were laid during the week, 4.5 kilometers of anti-tank ditches and 5 thousand trenches were dug.

About 25 concrete firing positions have already been installed at the defensive positions.

Addendum Addendum

Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are constantly trying to break through the border of Ukraine, operating in the border areas of Sumy, Chernihiv and Bohodukhiv districts of Kharkiv region. However, Ukrainian soldiers manage to carry out counter-sabotage activities.