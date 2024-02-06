The Ukrainian military is strengthening the defense of the northern border: Nayev tells about the state of work

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

The Ukrainian military is strengthening the defense of the northern border: Nayev tells about the state of work

Kyiv

The Ukrainian military continues to set up defensive lines and mine areas in the north: last week, more than 3,500 anti-tank mines were laid and 5,000 trenches were dug near the Russian border.

Over the past week, more than 3,500 anti-tank mines were laid and 5,000 trenches dug near the border with Russia in the north. Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spoke about the results of the work on establishing defensive borders, UNN reports.

Details

According to Nayev, work is underway daily in the Northern Operational Zone to equip the defensive lines and  mine the area.

This is the responsibility of the Defense Forces and the regional military administrations. The Armed Forces equip field fortifications, while the Regional Military Authorities equip concrete structures and perform other tasks.

All this is done to strengthen our defense capabilities.

It is worth noting that all the borders are prepared for the personnel present. Preparations are also underway for future forces that will arrive in the event of a growing threat, and field fortifications are being converted into long-term ones using concrete

- Nayev said.

Reportedly, over 3.5 thousand anti-tank mines were laid during the week, 4.5 kilometers of anti-tank ditches and 5 thousand trenches were dug.

About 25 concrete firing positions have already been installed at the defensive positions.

Addendum Addendum

Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are constantly trying to break through the border of Ukraine, operating in the border areas of Sumy, Chernihiv and Bohodukhiv districts of Kharkiv region. However, Ukrainian soldiers manage to carry out counter-sabotage activities. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

