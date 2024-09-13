The UK will continue to train Ukrainian recruits: more than 45 thousand have already been trained

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115651 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118196 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192557 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150463 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151096 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142142 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195339 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112353 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184447 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104994 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 50772 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 77497 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 73751 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 48138 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 54778 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192558 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195339 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184447 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211403 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199730 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148489 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147844 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152034 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143035 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159511 views
The UK will continue to train Ukrainian recruits: more than 45 thousand have already been trained

The UK will continue to train Ukrainian recruits: more than 45 thousand have already been trained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14238 views

The UK will continue training the Ukrainian military on its territory until the end of 2025. The program includes training for new recruits and F-16 pilots, as well as the supply of artillery ammunition.

The UK will continue training the Ukrainian military on its territory until the end of 2025, integrating the experience gained on the front line, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

"The UK will continue to train the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2025. The UK has trained more than 45,000 Ukrainian recruits since the start of Russia's illegal full-scale invasion in 2022," the General Staff wrote.

Defense Secretary John Healey announced the extension of Operation Interflex during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein, Germany, with President Zelenskyy and representatives of more than 50 countries. In addition, the UK plans to begin supplying artillery ammunition worth £300 million by the end of the year.

"Operation Interflex has helped Ukraine's brave men and women gain critical skills to defend their nation from Putin's illegal invasion. The continuation of the training, which is vital to Ukraine's defense, is another example of the UK's unwavering commitment to Ukraine. As I said to our allies and partners in Germany today, the UK will continue to increase its support. We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," said the UK Defense Secretary.

Training in the UK is designed for volunteer recruits of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who have limited or no military experience. It provides key skills for effective participation in combat operations on the front line. This training helps the Ukrainian forces to deploy faster, restore their strength and strengthen their resistance to Russian aggression.

Over the course of at least five weeks, the recruits are trained in weapons handling, first aid on the battlefield, basic international humanitarian law, patrolling tactics and rural navigation. Under the guidance of experienced British instructors, Ukrainian men and women become battle-ready soldiers.

In addition to general training for the Ukrainian army, RAF instructors are also training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s. The training includes basic flying skills, aircraft management, navigation, and English language skills for further training on F-16s in NATO countries.

Recall 

The United Kingdom will supply Ukraine with 650 LMM lightweight multi-role missiles under a £162 million contract to strengthen its air defense.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War

