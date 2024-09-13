The UK will continue to train Ukrainian recruits: more than 45 thousand have already been trained

The UK will continue training the Ukrainian military on its territory until the end of 2025, integrating the experience gained on the front line, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

"The UK will continue to train the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2025. The UK has trained more than 45,000 Ukrainian recruits since the start of Russia's illegal full-scale invasion in 2022," the General Staff wrote.

Defense Secretary John Healey announced the extension of Operation Interflex during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein, Germany, with President Zelenskyy and representatives of more than 50 countries. In addition, the UK plans to begin supplying artillery ammunition worth £300 million by the end of the year.

"Operation Interflex has helped Ukraine's brave men and women gain critical skills to defend their nation from Putin's illegal invasion. The continuation of the training, which is vital to Ukraine's defense, is another example of the UK's unwavering commitment to Ukraine. As I said to our allies and partners in Germany today, the UK will continue to increase its support. We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," said the UK Defense Secretary.

Training in the UK is designed for volunteer recruits of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who have limited or no military experience. It provides key skills for effective participation in combat operations on the front line. This training helps the Ukrainian forces to deploy faster, restore their strength and strengthen their resistance to Russian aggression.

Over the course of at least five weeks, the recruits are trained in weapons handling, first aid on the battlefield, basic international humanitarian law, patrolling tactics and rural navigation. Under the guidance of experienced British instructors, Ukrainian men and women become battle-ready soldiers.

In addition to general training for the Ukrainian army, RAF instructors are also training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s. The training includes basic flying skills, aircraft management, navigation, and English language skills for further training on F-16s in NATO countries.

The United Kingdom will supply Ukraine with 650 LMM lightweight multi-role missiles under a £162 million contract to strengthen its air defense.