The text of the Bilateral Security Agreement between Ukraine and the United States is now available

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 45189 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135731 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141019 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232646 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169631 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162635 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147243 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216400 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112864 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203073 views

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 46106 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 49850 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 43433 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105325 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100864 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232646 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216400 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203073 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229261 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216622 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100864 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105325 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157180 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156013 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159844 views
The text of the Bilateral Security Agreement between Ukraine and the United States is now available

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33540 views

The United States and Ukraine signed a 10-year Bilateral Security Agreement to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, promote its Euro-Atlantic integration, and achieve a just peace that holds Russia accountable for its actions.

The website of the Office of the President of Ukraine has published the text of the Bilateral Security Agreement between Ukraine and the United States, which was signed on June 13 by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joseph Biden, UNN reports . The text of the agreement can be found at link.

Details

Under this agreement, the United States will work with partners to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself and deter future aggression. It is noted that the United States will strengthen Ukraine's security, which is key to European security and American security.

With the signing of this 10-year agreement, the United States and Ukraine will work together to:

  • To build and maintain Ukraine's credible defense and deterrence capabilities. The Agreement sets out a vision for a future Ukrainian Armed Forces that is strong, resilient and sustainable.
  • Strengthen Ukraine's ability to sustain its struggle in the long term, in particular by building on efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense industrial base, as well as supporting its economic recovery and energy security.
  • Accelerate Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, in particular through Ukraine's reforms of democratic, economic and security institutions in line with its EU accession goals and NATO's reform program.
  • Achieve a just peace that respects Ukraine's rights under international law, enjoys broad global support, upholds the key principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty and territorial integrity, and holds Russia accountable for its actions.
  • Hold consultations at the highest level in the event of a future armed attack by Russia on Ukraine to determine appropriate and necessary measures to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia.

Defense and security cooperation between Ukraine and the United States could include:

  • training and military education programs;
  • providing defense goods and services;
  • joint military maneuvers and exercises;
  • ongoing joint planning to address threats to the Parties, including guidelines, relevant rules of engagement and command and control, as appropriate;
  • continue joint planning to counter threats to the Parties, including guidelines, relevant rules of engagement, and command and control, as appropriate;
  • cooperation to promote cybersecurity and protect critical infrastructure;
  • cooperation to develop Ukraine's capacity to counter Russian and any other propaganda and disinformation;
  • cooperation to promote regional peace and security in the Black Sea;
  • Cooperation to support the removal of unexploded ordnance and demining.

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising