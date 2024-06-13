The text of the Bilateral Security Agreement between Ukraine and the United States is now available

The website of the Office of the President of Ukraine has published the text of the Bilateral Security Agreement between Ukraine and the United States, which was signed on June 13 by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joseph Biden, UNN reports . The text of the agreement can be found at link.

Details

Under this agreement, the United States will work with partners to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself and deter future aggression. It is noted that the United States will strengthen Ukraine's security, which is key to European security and American security.

With the signing of this 10-year agreement, the United States and Ukraine will work together to:

To build and maintain Ukraine's credible defense and deterrence capabilities. The Agreement sets out a vision for a future Ukrainian Armed Forces that is strong, resilient and sustainable.

Strengthen Ukraine's ability to sustain its struggle in the long term, in particular by building on efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense industrial base, as well as supporting its economic recovery and energy security.

Accelerate Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, in particular through Ukraine's reforms of democratic, economic and security institutions in line with its EU accession goals and NATO's reform program.

Achieve a just peace that respects Ukraine's rights under international law, enjoys broad global support, upholds the key principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty and territorial integrity, and holds Russia accountable for its actions.

Hold consultations at the highest level in the event of a future armed attack by Russia on Ukraine to determine appropriate and necessary measures to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia.

Defense and security cooperation between Ukraine and the United States could include:

training and military education programs;

providing defense goods and services;

joint military maneuvers and exercises;

ongoing joint planning to address threats to the Parties, including guidelines, relevant rules of engagement and command and control, as appropriate;

continue joint planning to counter threats to the Parties, including guidelines, relevant rules of engagement, and command and control, as appropriate;

cooperation to promote cybersecurity and protect critical infrastructure;

cooperation to develop Ukraine's capacity to counter Russian and any other propaganda and disinformation;

cooperation to promote regional peace and security in the Black Sea;

Cooperation to support the removal of unexploded ordnance and demining.

US and Ukraine sign 10-year bilateral security agreement