The Supreme Court announced the final decision in the case of the former head of the National Police, who illegally got more than UAH 3 million

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101409 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111627 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154251 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157882 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254237 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174943 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166045 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148437 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228001 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 44364 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 26908 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 31862 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 37863 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 35182 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254237 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228001 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213837 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239477 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226087 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101409 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71833 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78365 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113665 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114528 views
The Supreme Court announced the final decision in the case of the former head of the National Police, who illegally got more than UAH 3 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30502 views

The Supreme Court confirmed the legality of the seizure of more than UAH 3 million of unjustified assets from a former deputy head of a department of the National Police.

The Supreme Court has confirmed the legality of the seizure of more than UAH 3 million of unjustified assets of former deputy head of the National Police Department Andriy Anosov. The final court decision in this case was reported by the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, UNN reported.

Thus, the Supreme Court has made a final decision in the civil forfeiture case regarding the recovery of unjustified assets of the former National Police official.

- the SAPO said.

Details

The recovery of more than UAH three million in assets from the former deputy head of the National Police Department to the state treasury became possible due to the fact that the Supreme Court upheld the SAPO's position and upheld the HACC decision of 05.09.2022 and the decision of the HACC Appeals Chamber of 29.03.2023. According to these documents, the former law enforcement officer's money was recognized as unjustifiably acquired and therefore subject to write-off in favor of the state.

It should be noted that the decision of the Supreme Court is final and cannot be appealed.

Fraud in medical procurement: two deputies of Zaporizhzhia regional council and an assistant to one of them are served suspicion notices20.02.24, 19:54 • 29467 views

Recall

At the end of March last year, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court confirmed the legality of the seizure of more than UAH 3 million of unjustified assets of the former deputy head of the National Police Department, Andriy Anosov. 

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Crimes and emergencies

