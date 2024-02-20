The Supreme Court announced the final decision in the case of the former head of the National Police, who illegally got more than UAH 3 million

The Supreme Court has confirmed the legality of the seizure of more than UAH 3 million of unjustified assets of former deputy head of the National Police Department Andriy Anosov. The final court decision in this case was reported by the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, UNN reported.

Thus, the Supreme Court has made a final decision in the civil forfeiture case regarding the recovery of unjustified assets of the former National Police official. - the SAPO said.

Details

The recovery of more than UAH three million in assets from the former deputy head of the National Police Department to the state treasury became possible due to the fact that the Supreme Court upheld the SAPO's position and upheld the HACC decision of 05.09.2022 and the decision of the HACC Appeals Chamber of 29.03.2023. According to these documents, the former law enforcement officer's money was recognized as unjustifiably acquired and therefore subject to write-off in favor of the state.

It should be noted that the decision of the Supreme Court is final and cannot be appealed.

