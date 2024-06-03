The situation in the energy system is difficult – Ministry of energy

The situation in the Ukrainian energy system is difficult. There is not enough capacity, there is not enough Network potential to provide all consumers with a sufficient amount of electricity throughout the day. Therefore, schedules of planned shutdowns, and sometimes emergency ones, will be applied throughout Ukraine. This was stated by Deputy Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

"The situation in the energy system today is difficult, stable, but difficult. We try to cover the needs of our consumers, but, unfortunately, our own generation due to damage, including power transmission systems, and (through – Ed.) scheduled repairs, unscheduled repairs, we do not have enough capacity and do not have enough Network potential to provide all consumers with a sufficient amount of electricity throughout the day, so scheduled shutdown schedules, time and emergency shutdown schedules will be applied throughout Ukraine," Hrynchuk said.

She noted that the repair campaign and the restoration campaign continue, but the enemy does not abandon its intentions to destroy the energy system.

"We must not forget that the summer period is traditionally the main one for equipment maintenance and this stage cannot be canceled, because we all need to understand that without maintenance of power facilities, we will not be able to ensure their stable operation in winter, when blackouts will be more "painful" for all Ukrainians. Therefore, now we must live in conditions where we carry out maintenance and restore what is constantly damaged by Russian attacks, so the situation today is as follows," Grinchuk said.

Addition

Hrynchuk reportedthat the additional funds that power engineers will receive by raising the electricity tariff for the population to UAH 4.32 per kWh will be used for the repair campaign and the restoration of State Generation.

The government has increased the electricity tariff for the population - Ministry of Energy