"Ukrtyutyun" supports the actions of law enforcement officers in the fight against the shadow market of tobacco products

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 60 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 17037 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 153828 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 148560 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 161668 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212130 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246556 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152939 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371046 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183497 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 98417 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 141414 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 129261 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 37187 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 55683 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 60 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 153828 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 129321 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 148560 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 141472 views
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12779 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13960 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17977 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19102 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 37228 views
"Ukrtyutyun" supports the actions of law enforcement officers in the fight against the shadow market of tobacco products

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17851 views

The share of the shadow market of tobacco products decreased to 18%. This is the result of the active work of law enforcement and control bodies, "Ukrtyutyun" notes.

"Ukrtyutyun" supports the actions of law enforcement officers in the fight against the shadow market of tobacco products

According to research, the share of the shadow market of tobacco products in Ukraine decreased to 18% in April. This was the result of active actions in this direction by law enforcement and control bodies. This is stated in the message of the association "Ukrtyutyun", writes UNN.

It is noted that, according to the latest "wave" of research on the illegal tobacco market by Kantar Ukraine, the share of the shadow sector of the tobacco market decreased from a record 25.7% in October 2023 to 19.1% in March 2024.

According to preliminary data, in April 2024, the share of the shadow sector further decreased to 18% of the total market.

"At the same time, 18% is a threateningly high rate of illicit trade for the national economy and the state's defense capability, equivalent to more than UAH 20 billion in lost tax revenues. Moreover, stopping there would mean a reactive growth of the shadow sector of the tobacco market, which has repeatedly demonstrated extreme adaptability and high resistance to law enforcement actions, applying creative approaches to overcome crisis situations," said Natalia Fesyun, CEO of the Association "Ukrtubyun"  .

Optional

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, in an exclusive interview with UNN, said that the state and legal producers should be interested in reducing the number of counterfeit tobacco products. At the same time, there should be a clear understanding that only indisputable evidence from forensic experts makes it possible to bring offenders to justice.

"It is the expertise that is evidence in court, so this is a joint task for both expert institutions and law enforcement agencies, all government agencies involved. Of course, the processes are very complicated, not all manufacturers are open to cooperation, and there are other difficulties. There are major players in Ukraine - tobacco manufacturers are large companies that are interested in ensuring that both the state and themselves do not suffer losses from counterfeiting. After all, if there are fewer counterfeits, the manufacturer will sell more of its legal products, make more profit, and, accordingly, more taxes will go to the state budget. They are ready to provide all samples, open data, and cooperate in every way. However, there are cases where the opposite is true, and it is logical to assume that in those cases there are a lot of risks, we are talking about very large-scale losses for the state, which are measured in huge amounts," Ruvin said.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Economy
Ukraine
