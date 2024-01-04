The second stage of land reform has started: no agreements on land purchase by legal entities yet - Solskyi

Since the beginning of 2024, not a single application for a land purchase agreement by a legal entity has been registered. The Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solskyi told about the start of the second stage of the land reform during a telethon, UNN reports.

On January 1, 2024, the second stage of the reform began, according to which legal entities can purchase land with appropriate restrictions. Solsky promised that with each passing week, fears about this stage of the reform would gradually dissipate.

On the fourth day since the beginning of the new year 2024, the online system (database), which we check daily, does not yet contain a single transaction within our country on the purchase of land by a legal entity. - Solsky said.

According to the minister, the purchase of land by legal entities around the world is a normal process and does not cause resistance anywhere. It is a normal business process.

The Minister of Agrarian Policy also noted that the land reform has been in place for several years, and none of the myths about it have been dispelled.