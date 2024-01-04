The second stage of land reform has started: no agreements on land purchase by legal entities yet - Solskyi

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 104339 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114142 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144591 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140873 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177989 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172332 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285305 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178313 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167320 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148904 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

The second stage of land reform has started: no agreements on land purchase by legal entities yet - Solskyi

The second stage of land reform has started: no agreements on land purchase by legal entities yet - Solskyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 74225 views

According to Minister Solsky, since the beginning of the second phase of land reform in Ukraine, which began in 2024, not a single transaction on the purchase of land by legal entities has taken place.

Since the beginning of 2024, not a single application for a land purchase agreement by a legal entity has been registered. The Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solskyi told about the start of the second stage of the land reform during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

On January 1, 2024, the second stage of the reform began, according to which legal entities can purchase land with appropriate restrictions. Solsky promised that with each passing week, fears about this stage of the reform would gradually dissipate.

On the fourth day since the beginning of the new year 2024, the online system (database), which we check daily, does not yet contain a single transaction within our country on the purchase of land by a legal entity.

- Solsky said.

According to the minister, the purchase of land by legal entities around the world is a normal process and does not cause resistance anywhere. It is a normal business process.

28.09.23, 14:11 • 206469 views

The Minister of Agrarian Policy also noted that the land reform has been in place for several years, and none of the myths about it have been dispelled.

And there have been no questions about land reform in recent years. It is a transparent and understandable system.

- Solsky is convinced.
Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

