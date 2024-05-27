Russian army shelled Sumy region with artillery and mortars at night and in the morning: 12 explosions

Russian troops shelled Sumy region with artillery and mortars at night and in the morning, 12 explosions were recorded in Bilopil, Krasnopil and Esman communities, the Sumy RMA reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired four times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 12 explosions were recorded," the RMA said in a Telegram post.

As indicated, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Esmanska communities were shelled:

Bilopilska community: artillery shelling (5 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: the enemy fired from artillery (3 explosions).

Esmanska community: mortar shelling was recorded (4 explosions).

