Russian army attacked Sumy region at night with drones, mortars and artillery, dropped mines

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 71922 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 80496 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 100912 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 178659 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 224146 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 138027 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365621 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180993 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149237 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197709 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 53165 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 60589 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 79207 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 64338 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 18362 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 71977 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 66702 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 80546 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 81470 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 100959 views
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 7260 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10443 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14789 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36006 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37714 views
Russian army attacked Sumy region at night with drones, mortars and artillery, dropped mines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19309 views

Russians shelled the border areas and settlements of Sumy region 8 times, causing 28 explosions and firing on 4 communities with mortars, artillery and drones.

Russian army attacked Sumy region at night with drones, mortars and artillery, dropped mines

Russian troops shelled Sumy region 8 times overnight, shelling 4 communities and causing 28 explosions, the Sumy RMA reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired 8 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 28 explosions were recorded," the RMA reported on Telegram.

As indicated, Khotyn, Miropil, Krasnopil, and Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled:

  • Seredyna Budska community: FPV drone strikes (6 explosions). 
  • Krasnopilska community: the enemy fired from mortars (12 explosions) and artillery (5 explosions). An attack by an FPV drone was also recorded (2 explosions). 
  • Myropilska community: there was an attack by an FPV drone (1 explosion). 
  • Khotyn community: Russians dropped 2 mines on the territory of the community.

Russian army shells 9 settlements in Sumy region01.07.24, 23:25 • 67812 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

