Russian army attacked Sumy region at night with drones, mortars and artillery, dropped mines
Kyiv • UNN
Russians shelled the border areas and settlements of Sumy region 8 times, causing 28 explosions and firing on 4 communities with mortars, artillery and drones.
Russian troops shelled Sumy region 8 times overnight, shelling 4 communities and causing 28 explosions, the Sumy RMA reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
"At night and in the morning, Russians fired 8 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 28 explosions were recorded," the RMA reported on Telegram.
As indicated, Khotyn, Miropil, Krasnopil, and Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled:
- Seredyna Budska community: FPV drone strikes (6 explosions).
- Krasnopilska community: the enemy fired from mortars (12 explosions) and artillery (5 explosions). An attack by an FPV drone was also recorded (2 explosions).
- Myropilska community: there was an attack by an FPV drone (1 explosion).
- Khotyn community: Russians dropped 2 mines on the territory of the community.
