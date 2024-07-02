Russian army attacked Sumy region at night with drones, mortars and artillery, dropped mines

Russian troops shelled Sumy region 8 times overnight, shelling 4 communities and causing 28 explosions, the Sumy RMA reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired 8 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 28 explosions were recorded," the RMA reported on Telegram.

As indicated, Khotyn, Miropil, Krasnopil, and Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled:

Seredyna Budska community: FPV drone strikes (6 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: the enemy fired from mortars (12 explosions) and artillery (5 explosions). An attack by an FPV drone was also recorded (2 explosions).

Myropilska community: there was an attack by an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Khotyn community: Russians dropped 2 mines on the territory of the community.

Russian army shells 9 settlements in Sumy region