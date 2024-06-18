The Recovery Agency will be temporarily headed by Roman Komendant

After Mustafa Nayem's dismissal, Roman Komendant will temporarily perform the duties of the Head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine. This was announced by the government's representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

"Roman Anatoliyovych Komendant has been temporarily assigned the duties of the Head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development of Ukraine," Melnychuk said.

As reported by UNN, the government dismissed Mustafa Nayem from the post of head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

According to the Recovery Agency's website, Roman Komendant is an informatization specialist. At Ukravtodor, he coordinates the implementation of the platform for building information-analytical, reporting and monitoring systems "E-road", HDM-4, research and development, the WIM traffic weighing system and the work of the Information and Analytical Center of Ukravtodor.

From January to November 2021, Roman Komendant held the position of Director of the Department of Technical Support and Innovative Development of Ukravtodor.

On 22.11.2021, he was appointed Deputy Head of the State Road Agency of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.