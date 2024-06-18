$41.340.03
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

The Recovery Agency will be temporarily headed by Roman Komendant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27470 views

Roman Komendant will temporarily act as the head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine after Mustafa Nayem's dismissal.

The Recovery Agency will be temporarily headed by Roman Komendant

After Mustafa Nayem's dismissal, Roman Komendant will temporarily perform the duties of the Head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine. This was announced by the government's representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

"Roman Anatoliyovych Komendant has been temporarily assigned the duties of the Head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development of Ukraine," Melnychuk said.

Previously

As reported by UNN, the government dismissed Mustafa Nayem from the post of head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

Add

According to the Recovery Agency's website, Roman Komendant is an informatization specialist. At Ukravtodor, he coordinates the implementation of the platform for building information-analytical, reporting and monitoring systems  "E-road", HDM-4, research and development, the WIM traffic weighing system and the work of the Information and Analytical Center of Ukravtodor.

From January to November 2021, Roman Komendant held the position of Director of the Department of Technical Support and Innovative Development of Ukravtodor. 

On 22.11.2021, he was appointed Deputy Head of the State Road Agency of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

