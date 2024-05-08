The Rada plans to impose fines on parents for evading education and upbringing of children

The Verkhovna Rada plans to adopt in the second reading a bill that will impose fines on parents for evading the education and upbringing of young and underage children. This was reported by UNN with a link to the draft of the Verkhovna Rada meeting and the card of the bill No. 9390.

Details

According to the draft law, it is planned to fine parents or persons in loco parentis for evading the education and upbringing of young or minor children. The fine will range from UAH 850 to UAH 1,700.

Recall

In April, a 31-year-old father was detained for putting his 9-year-old child behind the wheel and posting the video online, in violation of parental responsibility and laws on the transfer of control of a vehicle.