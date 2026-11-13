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The Queen of the Netherlands took the military oath and was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

Máxima took the military oath as a reserve officer and was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel. The King and Princess Amalia attended the ceremony.

The Queen of the Netherlands took the military oath and was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands took the oath as a reserve officer. After completing her military training, she was granted the rank of lieutenant colonel of the General Staff of the Royal Netherlands Army. RTL reports, writes UNN.

Details

The ceremony took place on Friday at the Royal Military Academy in the city of Breda. Along with the 55-year-old queen, 23 other reserve officers took the oath. It was administered by the commander of the Netherlands Army, General Jan Swillens, who delivered a speech during the ceremony.

At the beginning of 2026, Máxima applied to join the reserve. After her appointment, she began military training, which included theoretical and practical classes. In particular, the queen learned basic military skills.

On November 11, Máxima completed the final stages of her training. After that, she was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel of the General Staff of the Royal Netherlands Army.

King Willem-Alexander and 22-year-old Princess Amalia were also present at the ceremony.

The Princess of the Netherlands was promoted to the military rank of sergeant19.10.26, 15:45 • 5905 views

Olga Rozgon

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