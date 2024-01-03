The price of life is 10 thousand dollars: police prevented a contract killing in Odesa region

Police officers received information that a resident of Odesa district, on the basis of long-term hostile relations had ordered the murder of his neighbor and promised to pay 10 thousand dollars for taking his life. dollars for the murder. This was reported by the by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports .

The police received information that a resident of a village in Odesa district had decided to kill his neighbor, with whom he had a long-standing hostile relationship, and was looking for the perpetrators, - the statement said.

The customer didn't care how they completed the task. He only required confirmation of the of the crime.

When everything was agreed and prepared for execution, law enforcement officers conducted a a special operation: they staged a murder on behalf of one of the perpetrators.

They sent a "report" to the customer's cell phone in the form of photographs with the victim's bloody and arranged a meeting to make a payment.

As soon as the offender arrived to hand over the agreed-upon monetary reward, he was detained in a procedural order.

