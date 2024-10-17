The President signed the law on customs reform: what is expected
Zelenskyy signed a law on rebooting customs. It provides for an annual external audit and salary increases for employees.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed Law No. 6490-d on the reboot of customs. It provides, among other things, for a transparent competition for the post of head of the State Customs Service with the participation of international organizations, UNN reports.
As previously reported by UNN, this draft law is based on this bill:
- the procedure for competitive selection of the head of the customs service is changed;
- an annual external audit of the customs is introduced. A negative audit report will be a good reason to dismiss the head. Within a year after the election of the new head, all customs officers will be re-certified. In case of unsuccessful re-certification, this will mean dismissal of the employee;
- salaries for customs officers are raised .
As MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak pointed out , the law comes into force on November 1.
On September 17 , the Verkhovna Rada passed a law on customs reform, which is a beacon of the IMF, the World Bank, and the United States.