The President signed a law on a duty on Ukrainian stone exports: what is the rate and when will the new market start operating

$45.050.0350.440.13
ukenru
07:59 AM • 904 views
Half a million Ukrainians without power due to Russian attacks; emergency outages in Kyiv and a number of regions
07:19 AM • 5498 views
In Spain, a large wave struck a journalist during a live broadcast
Exclusive
05:40 AM • 12201 views
Will loans be wiped out and money disappear from accounts: what will happen if Ukraine destroys Russian banks’ data centers?
05:19 AM • 14292 views
Every second Russian drone is jet-powered - how many destroyed by air defense overnight
04:58 AM • 17818 views
Ukraine's accession to NATO is needed even by Russia itself; for them, it means greater security than Ukraine being outside the alliance — Zelenskyy
04:32 AM • 17545 views
Drones attacked the occupied territories and regions of the Russian Federation; a fire broke out at a Russian military base in Berdiansk
04:11 AM • 16310 views
Russia attacked several regions of Ukraine overnight; there are wounded people, fires, and damaged houses
03:37 AM • 16560 views
Ukraine has received a new Stormbird strike drone for precision attacks — what makes it special
02:38 AM • 16753 views
Putin stated that Ukrainians and Russians share "genetic" unity, referring to unspecified studies and once again speaking of fraternal peoples
October 23, 01:56 AM • 15079 views
In Moscow, a “palace” with a spa, saunas, and swimming pools will be opened for participants in the war against Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
5.1m/s
97%
755mm
Popular news
“Lost” star Evangeline Lilly explained why she left Hollywood at the height of her popularityOctober 22, 11:06 PM • 16366 views
Miley Cyrus made the dream of a fan battling cancer come true — the singer personally shaved her headPhotoOctober 23, 12:06 AM • 13622 views
Russia is preparing another increase in gasoline prices due to a fuel shortage following strikes on oil refineriesOctober 23, 01:17 AM • 20002 views
Trump accused LeBron James of disrespecting the United States because of his conduct during the national anthemOctober 23, 02:06 AM • 12035 views
The former television-presenter couple whose romance caused a scandal have announced their engagement to each other03:05 AM • 15951 views
Publications
Two weeks without court hearings: who and why is delaying the consideration of the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors?07:42 AM • 3930 views
The law on the safety of employees at work has returned to the 2023 version despite lengthy revision - Federation of Trade Unions07:39 AM • 4338 views
Will loans be wiped out and money disappear from accounts: what will happen if Ukraine destroys Russian banks’ data centers?
Exclusive
05:40 AM • 12195 views
Ukrainians face a fine of up to UAH 1,530 for collecting firewood in the forest: what is prohibited and how to legally gather timberOctober 22, 06:15 PM • 35254 views
Top 9 horror films worth watching on HalloweenPhotoOctober 22, 03:37 PM • 43743 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
J. D. Vance
Nicușor Dan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
France
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
AI agents were left alone without any tasks - the result stunned researchers07:09 AM • 6142 views
Megan Fox is "not bothered" by her ex MGK's romance with Dakota Johnson05:49 AM • 9310 views
The former television-presenter couple whose romance caused a scandal have announced their engagement to each other03:05 AM • 15991 views
Trump accused LeBron James of disrespecting the United States because of his conduct during the national anthemOctober 23, 02:06 AM • 12065 views
A Monet painting that had not been shown to the public for more than 100 years was sold for $56 millionOctober 23, 01:05 AM • 11604 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Lockheed C-130 Hercules

The President signed a law on a duty on Ukrainian stone exports: what is the rate and when will the new market start operating

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

The duty on labradorite, granite and gabbro will be €300 per tonne for 10 years. The law will take effect 45 days after publication.

The President signed a law on a duty on Ukrainian stone exports: what is the rate and when will the new market start operating
Granite mining in Ukraine, illustrative photo

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law introducing a duty on the export of natural stone, including labradorite, granite and gabbro. This was reported by the National Association of Ukraine’s Extractive Industry (NAUEI), which initiated the introduction of the duty, UNN writes. 

The rate will be €300 per tonne and will remain in effect for ten years. Law No. 4903-IX, adopted on the basis of Draft Law No. 15111-d, was published in "Holos Ukrainy" on October 22. The provision on the duty will enter into force 45 days after the day following its publication.

The Association noted that, together with experts and market participants, it had consistently advocated changes aimed at developing stone processing in Ukraine. According to the Association’s plan, the duty is intended to stimulate the production of goods with high added value, as well as the creation of enterprises and jobs within the country.

"Our task today is to move from a raw-materials-based model to the creation of products with high added value, new production facilities and jobs within the country," the Association said in a statement.

According to an estimate by Danylo Hetmantsev, chairman of the parliamentary finance committee, cited by the Association, the introduction of the duty could generate approximately UAH 463 million in additional budget revenues annually.

The Association emphasized that the next step should be to turn the legislative decision into a concrete economic result — the development of Ukraine’s processing sector.

Yulia Melnyk

EconomyPolitics
Laws
State budget
Danylo Hetmantsev
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine