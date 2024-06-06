The police exposed fraud: the Rivne woman deceived Odessa sellers of shoes for more than 700 thousand hryvnias

The police exposed a woman from the Rivne region who used fake receipts to get free shoes in an online store in Odessa. This is reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Odessa region, reports UNN.

Details

The Odessa police exposed a masterful fraud scheme, which was implemented for four months by a 25-year-old resident of the Rivne region. The malefactor, using fake payment receipts, successfully carried out an order in an online store of Odessa residents and received goods for free.

Her plan was expertly drawn up: under the guise of a real buyer, she ordered shoes, insisted on full prepayment and sent fake payment receipts. This scheme operated 23 times, brought the malefactor more than 700 thousand hryvnias of profit.

But her plans were thwarted when a local businesswoman contacted the police after discovering a shortage of funds in her account. After research, law enforcement officers established the facts and stopped the activities of the malefactor.

Law enforcement officers conducted a search at the place of residence of the malefactor, where they seized more than 1,200 pairs of shoes and other evidence of illegal actions. The malefactor was informed of suspicion of fraud, for which she faces a large fine or imprisonment.

Deceived citizens of EU countries for millions of hryvnias: members of a fraudulent call center were detained in Transcarpathia