The Pentagon has allocated $1.2 billion for the production of AMRAAM missiles, including for Ukraine

The U.S. Defense Department has signed a contract with an American company for the production of advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles (AMRAAM) worth nearly $1.2 billion. The agreement provides for military supplies, including for Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the Pentagon's website.

The Arizona-based Raytheon Co. has reportedly received a contract worth $1,195,985,081 for the production of AMRAAM medium-range air-to-air missiles. It provides for additional production of missiles, AMRAAM telemetry system, initial and field spare parts, as well as other equipment for engineering and technical support of production.

The work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by December 31, 2028.

The contract provides for foreign military sales to Bahrain, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Norway, Switzerland, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

