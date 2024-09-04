Pentagon did not comment on reports of a possible shipment of JASSM missiles to Ukraine
Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder refused to comment on reports that Ukraine might be provided with JASSM cruise missiles. He said he had no information on the matter.
Details
"JASSM. I have seen these reports in the press. I have nothing to provide on that. Again, no announcements to make," Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said at a briefing when asked if he could confirm whether the US was preparing to send long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, amid several reports of JASSM.
Recall
The day before , Reuters reported that the United States is close to an agreement to provide Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles that can hit targets deep inside Russia. Three interlocutors at once said that the inclusion of air-to-surface missiles (JASSM) in the arms package would be announced this fall. However, there is still no final decision on this.