Pentagon did not comment on reports of a possible shipment of JASSM missiles to Ukraine

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder did not comment on reports of a possible provision of JASSM cruise missiles to Ukraine, saying he had no information on the matter, UNN reports.

Details

"JASSM. I have seen these reports in the press. I have nothing to provide on that. Again, no announcements to make," Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said at a briefing when asked if he could confirm whether the US was preparing to send long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, amid several reports of JASSM.

Recall

The day before , Reuters reported that the United States is close to an agreement to provide Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles that can hit targets deep inside Russia. Three interlocutors at once said that the inclusion of air-to-surface missiles (JASSM) in the arms package would be announced this fall. However, there is still no final decision on this.