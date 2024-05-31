The Pentagon commented on the information about the secret permission of the United States to strike at the positions of the Russian Federation: "assistance should be used on the territory of Ukraine"

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 40569 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100717 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143972 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148581 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243977 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172874 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164410 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148164 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222220 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 76483 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110273 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 35785 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 49219 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 85348 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243978 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222220 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208557 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234477 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221462 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 40569 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25369 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30648 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110274 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112539 views
Actual
The Pentagon commented on the information about the secret permission of the United States to strike at the positions of the Russian Federation: "assistance should be used on the territory of Ukraine"

The Pentagon commented on the information about the secret permission of the United States to strike at the positions of the Russian Federation: "assistance should be used on the territory of Ukraine"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22212 views

The Pentagon said that the US assistance to Ukraine should be used only on Ukrainian territory. The United States do not encourage an attack or the possibility of an attack on Russian territory.

There are no changes in US policy regarding the use of American weapons that will be sent to Ukraine. The US aid provided should be used on the territory of Ukraine, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said, reports UNN.   

There are no changes in our policy. The security assistance we provide to Ukraine should be used on the territory of Ukraine, and we do not encourage attacks or the possibility of an attack on the territory of Russia. We believe that Ukraine can be effective by focusing on tactical and operational goals that directly affect the conflict within its borders, rather than on Russia's larger geopolitical goals

- Singh said. 

She reiterated that the United States had said from the very beginning that the American security assistance provided to Ukraine was intended for use inside Ukraine. 

"If something changes, we will certainly let you know. But for now, this remains our policy. And we believe that we have provided them with the capabilities and systems to be effective on the battlefield right now," the Deputy Speaker of the US Department of Defense said. 

Addition 

A US official told Voice of Americathat the Biden administration has given permission to Ukraine to strike at Russian positions from where Kharkiv region is being attacked. However, the policy of banning the use of ATACMS or long-range strikes within Russia has not changed. 

The president recently instructed his team to ensure that US-provided weapons can be used to counter fire in the Kharkiv region, so that Ukraine can strike at Russian troops who are attacking them or preparing to attack them

- it is stated in a written message received by voice of America journalists.

"Our policy to ban the use of ATACMS or long – range strikes inside Russia has not changed," the official added.

Context 

 Politico reported on Thursday that the Biden administration secretly allowed Ukraine to use US-provided weapons to strike Russian territory bordering the Kharkiv region in self-defense against enemy attacks.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising