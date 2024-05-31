The Pentagon commented on the information about the secret permission of the United States to strike at the positions of the Russian Federation: "assistance should be used on the territory of Ukraine"

There are no changes in US policy regarding the use of American weapons that will be sent to Ukraine. The US aid provided should be used on the territory of Ukraine, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said, reports UNN.

There are no changes in our policy. The security assistance we provide to Ukraine should be used on the territory of Ukraine, and we do not encourage attacks or the possibility of an attack on the territory of Russia. We believe that Ukraine can be effective by focusing on tactical and operational goals that directly affect the conflict within its borders, rather than on Russia's larger geopolitical goals - Singh said.

She reiterated that the United States had said from the very beginning that the American security assistance provided to Ukraine was intended for use inside Ukraine.

"If something changes, we will certainly let you know. But for now, this remains our policy. And we believe that we have provided them with the capabilities and systems to be effective on the battlefield right now," the Deputy Speaker of the US Department of Defense said.

Addition

A US official told Voice of Americathat the Biden administration has given permission to Ukraine to strike at Russian positions from where Kharkiv region is being attacked. However, the policy of banning the use of ATACMS or long-range strikes within Russia has not changed.

The president recently instructed his team to ensure that US-provided weapons can be used to counter fire in the Kharkiv region, so that Ukraine can strike at Russian troops who are attacking them or preparing to attack them - it is stated in a written message received by voice of America journalists.

"Our policy to ban the use of ATACMS or long – range strikes inside Russia has not changed," the official added.

Context

Politico reported on Thursday that the Biden administration secretly allowed Ukraine to use US-provided weapons to strike Russian territory bordering the Kharkiv region in self-defense against enemy attacks.