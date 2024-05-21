The Parliament finally adopted the draft law on changing the rent for the use of radio frequency spectrum

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading a bill that provides for the abolition of all increasing and decreasing coefficients applied to the rates of rent for the use of radio frequency resources in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

The Parliament adopted in the second reading Draft Law No. 10423 on Amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine on Rent for the Use of Radio Frequency Spectrum (Radio Frequency Resource) of Ukraine - Goncharenko said.

He noted that 294 deputies supported the decision.

Addendum

Draft Law No. 10423 was adopted as a basis in April. In particular, the document provides for the abolition of all upward and downward coefficients applied to the rates of rent for the use of radio frequency resources in Ukraine.

