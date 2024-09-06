Number of injured in Russian attack on Pavlohrad has increased to 55

As a result of the attack by Russian troops on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovs'k region, 55 people were injured, one person was killed, and rescue operations continue, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN reports.

The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovs'k region has increased to 55. One person was killed. Emergency and rescue operations at the site of the attack continue - the SES reported on Telegram.

Strike on Pavlohrad: Russians launch five ballistic missiles at the city at once