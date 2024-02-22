The number of sophisticated cyberattacks on Ukrainian servers decreased by 65%: State Special Communication Service on the situation on the cyber front

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43516 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 171541 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 100857 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 347816 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 283249 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207268 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241057 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253924 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160057 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372682 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 140763 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 109714 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 103508 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 46392 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 94364 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 96082 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 171541 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 347816 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 237071 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 283249 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 1954 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29999 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 47673 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36425 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 104741 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The number of sophisticated cyberattacks on Ukrainian servers decreased by 65%: State Special Communication Service on the situation on the cyber front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30073 views

Ukrainian cyber defenders have reduced the number of sophisticated cyber attacks by 65%, focusing on the most dangerous threats, although cyber warfare continues to gain momentum.

The number of sophisticated cyberattacks on Ukrainian servers decreased by 65%: State Special Communication Service on the situation on the cyber front

The number of sophisticated cyberattacks in Ukraine has been reduced by 65%. This was stated by Head of the State Special Communications Service Yuriy Mironenko during an online speech at the international cyber conference Swiss Cyber Security Days , UNN reports.

Despite the growing activity of Russian hackers, the number of sophisticated cyberattacks was reduced by 65%. This became possible because Ukrainian experts focused on countering the most dangerous threats.

- Myronenko was quoted as saying in the department.

Details

The State Service for Special Communications noted that last year the Government Computer Emergency Response Team CERT-UA recorded 2544 cyber incidents. It is noted that this is 16% more than in 2022.

According to the agency, the most attractive targets for cyberattacks were government agencies, the security and defense sectors, energy, and telecommunications. These four sectors account for 40% of all cyberattacks.

Unfortunately, the cyberwar continues and is only gaining momentum. In two months of 2024, CERT-UA has already recorded 695 cyberattacks, which is twice as many as in the same period in 2023. 

- noted the State Special Communications Service.

The agency recalled that the CERT-UA team has prepared recommendations on cybersecurity, the implementation of which will strengthen the security of systems and networks.

You can read the recommendations here.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarTechnologies
State Special Communications Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
