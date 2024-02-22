The number of sophisticated cyberattacks on Ukrainian servers decreased by 65%: State Special Communication Service on the situation on the cyber front

The number of sophisticated cyberattacks in Ukraine has been reduced by 65%. This was stated by Head of the State Special Communications Service Yuriy Mironenko during an online speech at the international cyber conference Swiss Cyber Security Days , UNN reports.

Despite the growing activity of Russian hackers, the number of sophisticated cyberattacks was reduced by 65%. This became possible because Ukrainian experts focused on countering the most dangerous threats. - Myronenko was quoted as saying in the department.

Details

The State Service for Special Communications noted that last year the Government Computer Emergency Response Team CERT-UA recorded 2544 cyber incidents. It is noted that this is 16% more than in 2022.

According to the agency, the most attractive targets for cyberattacks were government agencies, the security and defense sectors, energy, and telecommunications. These four sectors account for 40% of all cyberattacks.

Unfortunately, the cyberwar continues and is only gaining momentum. In two months of 2024, CERT-UA has already recorded 695 cyberattacks, which is twice as many as in the same period in 2023. - noted the State Special Communications Service.

The agency recalled that the CERT-UA team has prepared recommendations on cybersecurity, the implementation of which will strengthen the security of systems and networks.

You can read the recommendations here.