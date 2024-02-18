ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The number of rabies cases among animals has increased in Volyn: since the beginning of the year, seven episodes of the disease have been recorded, five of them among pets

The number of rabies cases among animals has increased in Volyn: since the beginning of the year, seven episodes of the disease have been recorded, five of them among pets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36441 views

This year, seven cases of rabies among animals, including five pets, have been registered in the Volyn region of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the year, seven cases of rabies among animals have been recorded in Volyn, five of them due to pets, UNN reports, citing the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Details

It is clarified that this year, rabies cases among animals have become more frequent in the Volyn region. The latest one was recorded for the seventh time in the village of Kivertsi.

The fox was in contact with people and domestic dogs, which caused concern among local residents. The relevant services eliminated the predator, and laboratory tests confirmed that the animal had rabies. The victims are currently receiving appropriate preventive treatment.

As a reminder, cases of rabies among animals have also become more frequent in Odesa region. According to the latest data, 23 infected foxes and 13 jackals have been found in the Odesa region.

By the way, the head of the Odesa regional administration issued an order on urgent measures to prevent the spread of rabies.

Reference

Rabies is an acute infectious disease of animals and humans. It is characterized by the development of a kind of encephalitis with rapid damage to the central nervous system. In case of delay in providing qualified medical care, death is inevitable.

A person can get rabies from an infected animal through:

- bite;

- scratches and microdamages to the skin;

- contact of infected saliva with mucous membranes.

Cats and dogs among domesticated animals most often infect people through contact, and foxes and wolves in the wild. Stray animals, in particular dogs, pose a particular risk, as they bite as an instinctive response to protect their territory, pack members, or to obtain food. The possibility of aerosol-contact infection has been proven (in the laboratory, during visits to caves inhabited by bats), when the virus passively enters through minor damage to the conjunctiva and oropharyngeal mucosa. If you have been bitten or licked by a stray or wild animal, seek medical attention immediately. Delay can cost you your life.

Health
centers-for-disease-control-and-preventionCenters for Disease Control and Prevention
odesaOdesa

