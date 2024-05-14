The number of animals with rabies has almost doubled in Ukraine compared to last year

As of the first quarter of this year, rabies-infected animals were detected in 369 settlements of Ukraine. For comparison, in the same period in 2023, this number was 190 settlements. This was announced by the head of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection Serhiy Tkachuk during a briefing on Tuesday, an UNN correspondent reports.

As of the first quarter, we have identified 369 settlements where rabies animals have been confirmed. Comparatively, in the first quarter of 2023, there were 190 such settlements, and in total for the year there were more than 1,000 such settlements where it was fully confirmed that the animal with which they came into contact had rabies - said Serhiy Tkachuk.

Ukraine funded vaccines for anti-epizootic measures for wild and domestic animals, as rabies cases are increasingly reported in pets.

With WHO support, Ukraine will switch to rabies diagnostics in animals using PCR tests