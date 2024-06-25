ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

The news about the opening of negotiations is "wonderful", but now Ukraine and the EU are moving "from Sprint to marathon" - Maternova

Kyiv • UNN

Ukraine and the EU are moving "from Sprint to marathon", as the further accession process will be technically difficult and time-consuming, despite the "wonderful" news about the opening of negotiations.

The news about the opening of negotiations is "wonderful", but now Ukraine and the EU are moving "from Sprint to marathon" - Maternova

EU ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternova said that the news about the opening of negotiations is "wonderful", but now Ukraine and the EU are moving "from Sprint to marathon", as the further accession process will be technically difficult and will take some time.

This was stated by Katarina Maternova in a comment to Suspilny, reports UNN.

Details

Indeed, today is a historic day, as the first two Intergovernmental Conferences with Ukraine and Moldova are taking place to officially open negotiations on joining the European Union. The news about the opening of negotiations is "great", but now Ukraine and the EU are moving "from Sprint to marathon", as the further accession process will be technically difficult and will take some time

Maternova said.

She added that Ukraine and the EU will go through various negotiation sections, that is, through the body of EU laws, norms and regulations, and compare them with Ukrainian legislation to determine which areas already comply with the Ukrainian legal order, and which still need to be adopted.

The Ukrainian cabinet of ministers and parliament have a lot of work to do in the coming months. In particular, we are talking about two-way screening, which will last until the end of 2024 and should identify what to improve and focus on

Maternova added. 

According to her, on this basis, the so-called sections for negotiations will be opened in a few months. This will be a long process, but the next stages of accession will not be influenced by Hungary, which will preside over the EU Council from July 1 for half a year. It will be possible to open negotiation sections between Ukraine and the EU depending on how quickly the bilateral screening takes place.

recall

Ukraine has officially begun accession negotiations to the European Union, marking a new historical stage in the country's recent history, despite the Russian invasion.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
