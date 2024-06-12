The Netherlands has allocated 60 million euros for the development of drones in Ukraine

The Netherlands will allocate 60 million euros for the development of drones in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands, UNN reports.

Details

As part of the strengthening of defense cooperation between the Netherlands and Ukraine, the Netherlands plans to allocate 60 million euros to create drone capabilities in Ukraine.

The planned projects include the creation of maritime and first-person drones, which play an important role in the war between Ukraine and russia. Part of the funds, namely 20 million euros, will be used to purchase First Person View drones through the international drone coalition.

An additional 17.5 million euros will be used to purchase maritime drones that are already in use in the Black Sea. The move will also help stimulate local businesses in Ukraine that can produce this type of drone.

The overall support package also includes bilateral deliveries of various types of drones, which will contribute to the development of the industry and support the Dutch industry.

