The NBU forecasts the cost of electricity imports for Ukraine in 2024 at $800 million

According to the NBU's forecasts for April, the total cost of electricity imports in Ukraine this year will amount to approximately $800 million. This was stated by Deputy Governor of the National Bank Serhiy Nikolaychuk during a monetary briefing, a correspondent of UNN reports.

According to Nikolaychuk, in April the situation was better than the NBU expected due to electricity imports and warm weather, but in May the situation deteriorated.

"In our opinion, this problem should be partially compensated by the expansion of the European Network of System Operators' authorization to transmit electricity on a commercial basis," he said.

Nikolaychuk noted that the NBU will review estimates of the electricity shortage and its impact on the macroeconomic situation in the country in July,

"If we talk about imports, we imported 0.3 GW in April and 0.6 GW in May. In terms of value, these are insignificant amounts, and they do not have a decisive impact on our foreign exchange market. According to our April forecast, electricity imports this year will cost Ukraine about USD 800 million," he added.

Soon, Energoatom will put the 1,000-megawatt power unit out of service, and the deficit in the power system may increase.