The NAPC website temporarily doesn't work due to a crash

On the evening of June 6, the website of the National Agency for the Prevention of corruption (NAPC) stopped working. the agency claims that they are already working on solving the problem. This is reported by UNN with reference to the NACP.

Details

Now the specialists of the National Agency are working to fix the problem. at the same time, all registers administered by the NACP work stably - stated in the agency

The NACP adds that in the near future, after software maintenance, access to the site will be restored.

Hackers attack Ukrainian military and civil servants via Signal - Gosspetsvyaz

Recall

Today, on June 6, a group of hackers UAC-0020 (Vermin), associated with the law enforcement agencies of occupied Luhansk, attacked the Defense Forces of Ukraine.