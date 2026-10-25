The mystery of a skeleton found more than 200 years ago has been solved at Westminster Abbey

British archaeologists have determined who the human remains found in an ancient Roman sarcophagus at Westminster Abbey in 1820 may have belonged to. Researchers suggest that one of the monastery's abbots, who lived about 1,000 years ago, may have been buried there. Taylor & Francis reports this, citing new archaeological research, writes UNN.

Details

The name Valerius Amandinus, a wealthy resident of Roman Britain who lived in the 4th century, is engraved on the sarcophagus. However, radiocarbon analysis showed that the person whose bones were found inside died much later—in the period between 987 and 1052.

Archaeologist Warwick Rodwell suggests that the remains may belong to Abbot Ælfwig, who died around 1020, or his successor Wulfnoth, who died in 1049.

What else the researchers discovered

Analysis of the bones showed that the person buried was a man aged between 35 and 49, approximately 175 cm tall.

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Archaeologists also discovered a Latin cross dating from the 10th–11th centuries on the sarcophagus lid. This supports the hypothesis that the ancient Roman stone coffin was reused for a medieval burial.

In addition, traces of lime and a rectangular structure were found inside the sarcophagus. According to the researchers, these may have been the remains of a wooden coffin that had completely disintegrated over several centuries.

The identity of the person buried has not yet been established conclusively, but scientists have narrowed the list of possible candidates to two historical figures.

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