The most difficult prerequisites in three decades: former IOC experts assess risks on the eve of the Olympic Games in Paris

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 70639 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 79129 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 99700 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 177950 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 223526 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 137671 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365372 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180934 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149201 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197688 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.6m/s
42%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 53165 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 60589 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 79207 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 64338 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 18362 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 70722 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 65497 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 79224 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 80319 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 99780 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 6830 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10237 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14609 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35834 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37549 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The most difficult prerequisites in three decades: former IOC experts assess risks on the eve of the Olympic Games in Paris

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26240 views

The Paris Olympics are facing the most complex and delicate international situation in three decades due to the Russian-Ukrainian war, the situation in Israel/Palestine, and potential civil unrest following the French elections.

The most difficult prerequisites in three decades: former IOC experts assess risks on the eve of the Olympic Games in Paris

Olympic organizers hope for a peaceful reaction to the elections in France, but note the difficulty of planning due to internal and external factors. Writes UNN with reference to France24.

Details

After the victory of Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN) party, the second round of voting will take place on July 7, just 19 days before the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.

Michael Payne and Terrence Burns, former heads of marketing at the Olympic Committee (IOC), spoke about the key risks ahead of the Olympics.

According to Payne, any form of civil unrest in connection with the election results is now an important issue.

This can affect security and already stretched services

- He said.

"The internal political unrest does add another wrinkle to the security planning for the Games, but I seriously doubt that this is something that anyone there has thought about or planned for," said Terrence Burns.

According to the experts, "there is a need for management to be focused and able to make quick and swift decisions when a situation arises.

Payne emphasized that, according to his information, security services are already focusing on potential problems due to two crises outside of France.

The geopolitical preparations for this Olympics, from the Russian-Ukrainian war to the Israel/Palestine situation, are creating the most complex and delicate international situation in more than three decades

- said the former head of the department of the Olympic Committee (IOC).

Both experts hope that the world's largest sporting spectacle will be a pleasant, albeit temporary, distraction.

"The Games always bring a 17-day snowstorm to the host city (...) I believe the Games will remain a source of pride for the vast majority of the French nation and its people," concluded Burns, who has played a key role in five successful Olympic bid campaigns since leaving the IOC.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsPoliticsNews of the WorldOlympics
