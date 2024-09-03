ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The Ministry of Social Policy explained why it decided to reduce the number of paper documents when applying for services

The Ministry of Social Policy explained why it decided to reduce the number of paper documents when applying for services

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14618 views

The Government has approved a decree to reduce the number of paper documents required for social welfare payments. This will speed up the processing of applications and reduce corruption risks through the use of the Unified Social Information System.

As part of its plans to move to digital document management in the provision of social services and benefits, the Ministry of Social Policy has developed a resolution to reduce the amount of paperwork for social benefits and allowances. The resolution has already been approved by the government. This is reported on the website of the Ministry of Social Policy, UNN reports.

Details

The report states that the Ministry of Social Policy is working on a comprehensive digitalization of the social support system. The goal of this work is to provide social services in a more convenient way and without unnecessary paperwork.

Much of the information needed to award social benefits and allowances to Ukrainians has already been digitized. It is available in the Unified Social Information System (USIS), which the Ministry of Social Policy deployed during the full-scale invasion.

Now it is possible to refuse to accept a significant number of paper documents when assigning payments and benefits. The information that is already in the UISSS will be pulled from this system, so people will not need to confirm it again and submit paper documents

- the Ministry of Social Policy assured.

They explained that a person who has already received a payment or assistance and whose data is entered into the UIISS will only need to apply for a reissue (or a new one) and present an identification document (for example, a passport). The rest of the information can be obtained by a social security officer using digital solutions. If the potential recipient's data is not yet in the system, then, of course, he or she will need to provide all the necessary documents.

Refusing to use paper copies of documents that are already in our electronic system is an important step for the development of the social protection system. It saves time for citizens who apply for support, as well as for the professionals who  provide this support

- said Oksana Zholnovych, Minister of Social Policy.

Information exchanges will be allowed:

  • save time for both social workers and recipients of benefits, which they used to spend on collecting and processing paper documents;
  • speed up the processing of applications;
  • reduce corruption risks.

Recall

The UISSS was launched in the first year of the full-scale russian invasion of Ukraine, and is now used in all regions of the country, with the number of users - social sector professionals - exceeding 15,000. The UISSS covers dozens of registers and databases in the social sphere and provides for information exchanges with other state registers to enable a person in need of social support to apply for it anywhere in Ukraine without having to collect paper certificates.

