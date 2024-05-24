The Ministry of Social Policy is considering the option of registering applications for social assistance through banks

The Ministry of Social Policy has agreed to cooperate with Ukrainian banking associations. This will make it possible to develop a centralized mechanism for the payment of certain types of social assistance, the ministry reported, UNN writes.

Details

As indicated, the parties agreed to cooperate primarily in the following areas:

development of inclusion in the provision of administrative services;

Developing a mechanism for involving banking institutions in the process of processing and paying various types of state social assistance, pensions, subsidies and compensation.

In particular, it is about expanding the functionality of the Bank's Cabinet.

"Today, the software makes it possible to receive payment information from social security authorities and transfer it to banking institutions for processing. In the future, this functionality will allow bank employees to register citizens' applications for social assistance. In the future, various types of social assistance will be available at the nearest bank branch or even through online banking without leaving home," the Ministry of Social Policy said.

