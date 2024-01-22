The Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit to confiscate assets of Motor Sich's former CEO Boguslaev and ex-manager

The Ministry of Justice has filed a lawsuit to recover the assets of Vyacheslav Boguslaev, former president of Motor Sich JSC, and Petro Kononenko, a former top manager of the company, to the state. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

"We inform you that on January 22, 2024, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine filed a statement of claim with the High Anti-Corruption Court to apply a sanction under paragraph 11 of part 1 of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions" to Vyacheslav Oleksandrovych Boguslaev and Petro Ivanovych Kononenko," the statement reads.

It is noted that the Ministry of Justice asks to recover from Boguslaev and Kononenko, who are connected by stable business ties, more than 30 units of real estate (residential/non-residential premises, land plots), corporate rights of more than 10 legal entities, including 100% shares in the authorized capitals of SLC IC MOTOR-GARANT, Vinnytsia Aviation Plant LLC, SME Helicopters LLC, their shares in the authorized capital of FIRM ZHEKON LLC, property rights, including trademarks and patents for industrial designs, and a large number of firearms.

Addendum

In October 2023, the case of former Motor Sich CEO Boguslaev was sent to court and assets worth UAH 12 billion were seized.

Boguslaev was detained by the SBU in October 2022, along with the head of the company's Foreign Economic Activity Department.

He is accused of aiding and abetting the aggressor state, collaboration, facilitating the activities of a terrorist organization and, more recently, counteracting the Armed Forces of Ukraine.