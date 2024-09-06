The Ministry of Finance has not planned to increase the amount of assistance to IDPs for the next year

So far, the Ministry of Finance has not planned to increase the amount of state aid to internally displaced persons for 2025. As of September 1, 1.2 million IDPs are recipients of assistance. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports .

We plan to introduce new measures to support IDPs. We are talking about providing IDPs with subsidies to pay the cost or part of the cost of renting a dwelling. This will be a pilot project in nine frontline regions, and we have worked it out with the Ministry of Social Policy. For 2025, the Ministry of Finance has not yet planned to increase the amount of state aid to IDPs, but this year's amounts are sufficient to talk about a number of areas that have been in place so far, including the creation of new jobs for IDPs, - Shmyhal said.

According to him, such programs are implemented at the expense of the budget of the Compulsory State Unemployment Insurance Fund

The Government plans to pay rental subsidies to IDPs for two years - Ministry of Social Policy

According to statistics, as of today, 4.9 million internally displaced persons are registered in Ukraine. In fact, after the full-scale invasion, the number of IDPs who have been added is 3.6 million, and 2.65 million are registered for the first time. As of September 1, 1.2 million internally displaced persons were recipients of assistance, - Shmyhal said.

He noted that we were actually changing approaches, introducing certain criteria related to financial and property status, which included an income per person in a family of at least UAH 9,444.

In August, the government launched a pilot project to support housing based on the principle of "money follows the person." A mechanism has been developed, the details of which are reported by the Ministry of Social Policy.