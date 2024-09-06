The Ministry of Finance has not planned to increase the amount of assistance to IDPs for the next year

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119704 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122451 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 199841 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154328 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153284 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143126 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199088 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112437 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187712 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105101 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The Ministry of Finance has not planned to increase the amount of assistance to IDPs for the next year

The Ministry of Finance has not planned to increase the amount of assistance to IDPs for the next year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18340 views

The government does not yet plan to increase the amount of state assistance for internally displaced persons for 2025. As of September 1, 1.2 million IDPs receive state aid.

So far, the Ministry of Finance has not planned to increase the amount of state aid to internally displaced persons for 2025. As of September 1, 1.2 million IDPs are recipients of assistance. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports .

We plan to introduce new measures to support IDPs. We are talking about providing IDPs with subsidies to pay the cost or part of the cost of renting a dwelling. This will be a pilot project in nine frontline regions, and we have worked it out with the Ministry of Social Policy. For 2025, the Ministry of Finance has not yet planned to increase the amount of state aid to IDPs, but this year's amounts are sufficient to talk about a number of areas that have been in place so far, including the creation of new jobs for IDPs,

- Shmyhal said.

According to him, such programs are implemented at the expense of the budget of the Compulsory State Unemployment Insurance Fund

The Government plans to pay rental subsidies to IDPs for two years - Ministry of Social Policy15.03.24, 16:26 • 31508 views

According to statistics, as of today, 4.9 million internally displaced persons are registered in Ukraine. In fact, after the full-scale invasion, the number of IDPs who have been added is 3.6 million, and 2.65 million are registered for the first time. As of September 1, 1.2 million internally displaced persons were recipients of assistance,

- Shmyhal said.

He noted that we were actually changing approaches, introducing certain criteria related to financial and property status, which included an income per person in a family of at least UAH 9,444.

Addendum

In August, the government launched a pilot project to support housing based on the principle of "money follows the person." A mechanism has been developed, the details of which are reported by the Ministry of Social Policy.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar

