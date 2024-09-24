ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 100092 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107287 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173156 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141108 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145040 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139746 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185117 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112137 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175365 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104779 views

The Ministry of Finance explains why there are no plans to raise the minimum wage in 2025

The Ministry of Finance explains why there are no plans to raise the minimum wage in 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21954 views

The Minister of Finance says Ukraine cannot raise social standards in 2025. The state budget envisages maintaining the subsistence minimum at UAH 2920 and the minimum wage at UAH 8000.

Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko said that Ukraine has no opportunity to raise social standards, so the state budget for the next year does not provide for an increase in the subsistence minimum and minimum wage. Marchenko said this during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

At this stage, and this has been agreed with our partners, we are not in a position to raise social standards. This year we raised the minimum wage by 19% to UAH 8 thousand. We believe it is possible to maintain this amount for the whole year next year

- Marchenko said.

Recall

The State Budget for 2025 envisages a subsistence minimum of UAH 2920 and a minimum wage of UAH 8000, which is the same as the subsistence minimum in 2024.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
ukraineUkraine

