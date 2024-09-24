The Ministry of Finance explains why there are no plans to raise the minimum wage in 2025

Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko said that Ukraine has no opportunity to raise social standards, so the state budget for the next year does not provide for an increase in the subsistence minimum and minimum wage. Marchenko said this during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

At this stage, and this has been agreed with our partners, we are not in a position to raise social standards. This year we raised the minimum wage by 19% to UAH 8 thousand. We believe it is possible to maintain this amount for the whole year next year - Marchenko said.

Recall

The State Budget for 2025 envisages a subsistence minimum of UAH 2920 and a minimum wage of UAH 8000, which is the same as the subsistence minimum in 2024.