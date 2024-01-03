The Ministry of Energy warned of complications in the work of energy companies due to bad weather

Difficult weather conditions expected in the coming days may lead to complications in the work of utilities and energy companies in most regions of the country. This is reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Hydrometeorological Center, a severe cold snap is expected in Ukraine starting January 6, which will be complicated by snowfalls, blizzards, rain and ice.

In the northern, central and eastern regions of Ukraine, temperatures can drop to -15 degrees. In the northeast, in some places, it can reach 18-20 degrees below zero.

In the western and northern regions there will be snowfalls and blizzards, while the south and east of Ukraine will experience precipitation mainly in the form of rain. In the center, it will be rain and sleet, slush build-up, and ice.

This may result in complications for utilities and energy companies. However, the Ministry of Energy says that all services are ready to deal with the consequences of the weather.

The cold snap is expected to end on January 10, and frost is expected to ease by the middle of the month.

Recall

The head of Ukrenergo assures that Ukraine's energy system can withstand massive Russian attacks even in severe frosts, avoiding a complete collapse.